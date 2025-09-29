Lamb Weston Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share. That's down from 73 cents per share in the year-ago period. Lamb Weston projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.62 billion. It generated $1.65 billion the previous year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 23, Lamb Weston reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Lamb Weston shares gained 4.5% to close at $55.22 on Friday.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $63 to $56 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $80 to $75 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $87 to $69 on Dec. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

Considering buying LW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

