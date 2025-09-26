LightPath Technologies Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss after Thursday’s closing bell.

LightPath Technologies reported quarterly losses of 16 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of four cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $12.21 million, which beat the Street estimate of $12.2 million and was up from revenue of $8.63 million from the same period last year.

"Fiscal 2025 closed with a clear validation of our strategy: move away from Germanium optics, scale our proprietary BlackDiamond glass into key defense verticals, and push up the value chain into complete IR camera systems," Sam Rubin, CEO of LightPath, said.

LightPath shares jumped 17.5% to $7.64 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on LightPath following earnings announcement.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained LightPath Technologies with a Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $8.

Lake Street analyst Jaeson Schmidt maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $7.5.

