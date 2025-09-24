CarMax Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

CarMax, Inc. KMX will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share, up from 85 cents per share in the year-ago period. CarMax projects to report quarterly revenue at $7.02 billion. It reported $7.01 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 20, CarMax delivered better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by strong retail sales and improved margins.

CarMax shares fell 0.9% to close at $57.60 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $58 to $65 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $84 on Aug. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $81 on Aug. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $80 to $78 on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $72 to $74 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

