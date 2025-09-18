Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Micron Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. MU will release earnings for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Analysts expect the Boise, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share. That's up from $1.18 per share in the year-ago period. Micron projects quarterly revenue of $11.11 billion, compared to $7.75 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 27, the company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $35.36, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $37.17. Quarterly sales of $4.46 billion (+5.4% year over year) outpaced the street view of $4.35 billion. The company reported a 3.2% growth in same-store sales on strength in the domestic segment.

Micron shares gained 0.7% to close at $159.99 on Wednesday.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $160 to $200 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wolfe Research analyst Chris Caso maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $160 to $180 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $155 to $182 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $155 to $185 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $150 to $175 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%

