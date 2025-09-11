Analysts Raise Price Targets Following Strong Data From Revolution Medicines' Pancreatic Cancer Drug

Revolution Medicines, Inc. RVMD stock is trading higher after the company shared updates from its Daraxonrasib Phase 1 trials on Wednesday.

As of the June 30, 2025, cutoff date, daraxonrasib monotherapy data from long-term follow-up in second-line (2L) metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) showed antitumor activity and durability, with the following results for patients with second-line (2L) RAS mutant PDAC with a RAS G12X mutation (n=26) or any RAS mutation (n=38), respectively:

The confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 35% and 29%.

The disease control rate (DCR) was 92% and 95%.

The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 8.5 months and 8.1 months.

The median overall survival (OS) was 13.1 and 15.6 months.

Median follow-up was 16.7 months.

In 2L+ patients with RAS mutant PDAC (n=83), daraxonrasib 300 mg QD was generally well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with previously reported data. No new safety signals were identified.

RASolute 302, the ongoing Phase 3 trial of daraxonrasib monotherapy as a 2L treatment for metastatic PDAC, remains on track to complete global enrollment this year to enable an expected data readout in 2026.

Initial results in first-line metastatic PDAC treated with daraxonrasib monotherapy show:

ORR was 47% and the DCR was 89%, with a median follow-up of 9.3 months.

The majority of patients remained on study treatment as of the data cutoff date, and additional follow-up will be needed to determine the durability of clinical benefit.

In patients treated in this cohort (n=40), the safety profile observed for daraxonrasib monotherapy as a first-line (1L) treatment was generally consistent with the reported safety findings for daraxonrasib in the 2L setting. The mean dose intensity was 85%.

Initial results in 1L metastatic PDAC from daraxonrasib plus gemcitabine nab-paclitaxel (GnP) combination show:

In patients who had sufficient follow-up (n=31), the ORR was 55% and the DCR was 90%, with a median follow-up of 6.9 months.

In patients with RAS mutations (n=40), daraxonrasib plus GnP was generally well tolerated.

The company plans to initiate RASolute 303, a global, randomized Phase 3 trial in patients with 1L metastatic PDAC, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Analyst Reactions:

Wells Fargo maintains Revolution Medicines with an Overweight rating and raised the price forecast from $67 to $70.

Wedbush maintains Revolution Medicines with an Outperform and raised the price forecast from $73 to $77.

Needham maintains Revolution Medicines with a Buy and raised the price forecast from $56 to $66.

Price Action: RVMD stock is up 12.34% at $45.44 at the last check on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock