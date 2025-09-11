Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Hain Celestial Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Sept. 15.

Analysts expect the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share, down from 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. Hain Celestial is projected to report quarterly revenue of $371.58 million, compared to $418.8 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 7, Hain Celestial reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results and announced the departure of its CEO.

Hain Celestial shares rose 2.1% to close at $1.95 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $3 to $2.5 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.8 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying HAIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock