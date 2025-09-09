AeroVironment Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV will release earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Analysts expect the Arlington, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share, down from 89 cents per share in the year-ago period. AeroVironment is projected to report quarterly revenue of $436.94 million, compared to $189.48 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, AeroVironment said it received a nearly $240 million order for its long-haul laser communications terminals from an undisclosed customer who will deploy the systems on orbit.

AeroVironment shares rose 4.8% to close at $236.91 on Monday.

JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $325 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target of $210 to $267 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

RBC Capital analyst Kevin Liu maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $300 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Colin Canfield initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $335 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BTIG analyst Andre Madrid maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $225 to $300 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

