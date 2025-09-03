Macy's Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. M will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share, down from 53 cents per share in the year-ago period. Macy's is expected to report quarterly revenue of $4.7 billion, down from $4.94 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 22, the company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 18.24 cents per share.

Macy’s shares rose 2% to close at $13.49 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $14 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $12 to $16 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $11 to $12 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $14 to $12 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $17 to $12 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

