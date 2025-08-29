These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Victoria's Secret Following Q2 Results

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO reported upbeat second-quarter results on Thursday.
Revenue rose 3% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.46 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Total comparable sales for the quarter increased 4% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.33 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.11, versus guidance for adjusted EPS of $0.00-$0.15.
For the third quarter, Victoria's Secret expects net sales of $1.390 billion-$1.420 billion against $1.359 billion analyst estimate and adjusted EPS loss of $(0.55)-$(0.75) versus the $(0.56) consensus estimate. It expects an adjusted operating loss of $35 million to $55 million.
The company expects fiscal 2025 net sales to be between $6.330 billion and $6.410 billion, compared to prior guidance of $6.200 billion to $6.300 billion, versus an estimated $6.254 billion. It reiterated an adjusted operating income range of $270 million to $320 million, including the impact of tariffs.
Victoria's Secret shares fell 0.5% to close at $22.67 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Victoria's Secret following earnings announcement.
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Victoria’s Secret with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $23 to $27.
- Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $28 to $26.
