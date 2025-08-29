These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Victoria's Secret Following Q2 Results

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO reported upbeat second-quarter results on Thursday.

Revenue rose 3% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.46 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Total comparable sales for the quarter increased 4% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.33 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.11, versus guidance for adjusted EPS of $0.00-$0.15.

For the third quarter, Victoria's Secret expects net sales of $1.390 billion-$1.420 billion against $1.359 billion analyst estimate and adjusted EPS loss of $(0.55)-$(0.75) versus the $(0.56) consensus estimate. It expects an adjusted operating loss of $35 million to $55 million.

The company expects fiscal 2025 net sales to be between $6.330 billion and $6.410 billion, compared to prior guidance of $6.200 billion to $6.300 billion, versus an estimated $6.254 billion. It reiterated an adjusted operating income range of $270 million to $320 million, including the impact of tariffs.

Victoria's Secret shares fell 0.5% to close at $22.67 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Victoria's Secret following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Victoria’s Secret with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $23 to $27.

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $28 to $26.

