August 27, 2025 10:36 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Nvidia Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share, up from 68 cents per share in the year-ago period. Nvidia projects to report quarterly revenue at $45.89 billion, compared to $30.04 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 11 straight quarters.

Nvidia shares rose 1.1% to close at $181.77 on Tuesday.

  • Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $202 to $212 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.
  • Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $195 to $225 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Lipacis maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $190 to $214 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $175 to $205 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.
  • Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $175 to $210 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%

