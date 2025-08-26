Jim Cramer in front of bar chart art.
August 26, 2025 8:38 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer: Apollo Is A 'Cheap' Stock, Ouster Is 'Very Expensive'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Powell Industries, Inc. POWL is a buy.

On Aug. 20, Powell Industries announced a $12.4 million investment to expand production capacity.

Robinhood HOOD “had an extraordinary move,” Cramer said. “So, I say let it calm down, but don't forget it's an up stock.”

As per the recent news, Robinhood, on Aug. 13, said total platform assets climbed 7% from June to $298 billion in July, up 106% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported $6.4 billion of net deposits in July, bringing total net deposits up to $60.1 billion over the past 12 months.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO is a “cheap” stock and the company is a “very smart” company, Cramer said.

Apollo, on Aug. 13, announced that Apollo-managed funds agreed to acquire a majority stake in Kelvion from funds advised by Triton.

Cramer said Ouster, Inc. OUST is a “very expensive stock. It's fine as a spec.”

On Aug. 13, WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $50.

Price Action:

  • Robinhood shares fell 1.3% to settle at $107.94 on Monday.
  • Powell Industries shares fell 1.8% to settle at $258.36.
  • Apollo Global Management shares fell 0.2% to close at $133.89.
  • Ouster shares fell 2.2% to close at $29.99 on Monday.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

APO Logo
APOApollo Asset Management, Inc.
$134.990.82%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.72
Growth
88.84
Quality
N/A
Value
59.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$107.00-0.87%
OUST Logo
OUSTOuster Inc
$30.000.03%
POWL Logo
POWLPowell Industries Inc
$259.330.38%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved