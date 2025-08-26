Jim Cramer: Apollo Is A 'Cheap' Stock, Ouster Is 'Very Expensive'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Powell Industries, Inc. POWL is a buy.

On Aug. 20, Powell Industries announced a $12.4 million investment to expand production capacity.

Robinhood HOOD “had an extraordinary move,” Cramer said. “So, I say let it calm down, but don't forget it's an up stock.”

As per the recent news, Robinhood, on Aug. 13, said total platform assets climbed 7% from June to $298 billion in July, up 106% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported $6.4 billion of net deposits in July, bringing total net deposits up to $60.1 billion over the past 12 months.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO is a “cheap” stock and the company is a “very smart” company, Cramer said.

Apollo, on Aug. 13, announced that Apollo-managed funds agreed to acquire a majority stake in Kelvion from funds advised by Triton.

Cramer said Ouster, Inc. OUST is a “very expensive stock. It's fine as a spec.”

On Aug. 13, WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $50.

Price Action:

Robinhood shares fell 1.3% to settle at $107.94 on Monday.

Powell Industries shares fell 1.8% to settle at $258.36.

Apollo Global Management shares fell 0.2% to close at $133.89.

Ouster shares fell 2.2% to close at $29.99 on Monday.

