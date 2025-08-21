Smartphone with website of US department store company The TJX Companies Inc. in front of business logo.
August 21, 2025 8:43 AM 2 min read

TJX Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised 2026 EPS guidance on Wednesday.

TJX reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $14.40 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.13 billion.

"Longer term, we are convinced that we have a long runway ahead to capture additional market share and continue our successful growth around the world," said Chief Executive Officer and President Ernie Herrman.

TJX Companies expects third-quarter GAAP EPS in the range of $1.17 to $1.19, slightly below the Street estimate of $1.22. The firm raised its fiscal year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance to $4.52–$4.57 from $4.34–$4.43, above the Street estimate of $4.51.

TJX shares jumped 2.7% to close at $138.27 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on TJX following earnings announcement.

  • B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained TJX with a Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $150.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Alexandra Steiger maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $140 to $150.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained TJX with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $150 to $155.
  • Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $143 to $152.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained TJX with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $150 to $162.

Considering buying TJX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
