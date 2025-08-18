Opera Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Opera Limited OPRA will release financial results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Analysts expect the Oslo, Norway-based company to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share, down from 44 cents per share in the year-ago period. Opera projects to report quarterly revenue at $137.44 million, compared to $109.73 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 28, Opera announced better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Opera shares gained 6% to close at $16.32 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Piper Sandler analyst James Callahan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

