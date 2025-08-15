These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Dillard's Following Strong Q2 Earnings

Dillard’s, Inc. DDS reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Thursday.
Dillard’s reported quarterly earnings of $4.66 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.44 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.513 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.497 billion.
Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II said, “We were happy to achieve a sales increase for the first time in a while and encouraged by strengthening sales trends in July. In an operating environment that changes daily, we focused on controlling inventory, ending up 2% compared to 6% at the end of first quarter.”
Dillard’s shares gained 3% to trade at $513.80 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dillard’s following earnings announcement.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Dillard’s with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $450 to $550.
- UBS analyst Mauricio Serna maintained Dillard’s with a Sell and raised the price target from $170 to $175.
Photo via Shutterstock
