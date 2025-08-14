August 14, 2025 2:09 PM 2 min read

Brinker International Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor
Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and raised FY2026 guidance above estimates.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.49, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.45. Quarterly sales of $1.462 billion (+21% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.437 billion.

"We now have delivered a Q4 2 year sales growth of +39% and 3-year of +45%. With that sustained momentum along with a strong pipeline of initiatives, we are confident in our ability to grow sales and traffic throughout Fiscal 2026," said Kevin Hochman, President & CEO of Brinker International.

Brinker International projects fiscal year 2026 adjusted EPS of $9.90 to $10.50, above the $8.84 consensus estimate. The company expects sales of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion, topping the $5.36 billion forecast.

Brinker shares rose 1.1% to trade at $159.12 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Brinker following earnings announcement.

  • Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained Brinker International with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $166 to $170.
  • BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained Brinker International with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $150 to $170.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $180 to $190.
  • UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained Brinker with a Neutral and raised the price target from $155 to $165.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained Brinker with a Neutral and raised the price target from $155 to $168.
  • B of A Securities analyst Katherine Griffin maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $186 to $190.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained Brinker with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $149 to $161.

Considering buying EAT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

