Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Tapestry Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Tapestry, Inc. TPR will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share, up from 92 cents per share in the year-ago period. Tapestry projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, compared to $1.59 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 15, Gen Phoenix, a leader in eco-friendly recycled leather fibers, revealed a renewed multi-year collaboration with Tapestry, home to legacy fashion names like Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

Tapestry shares rose 2.4% to close at $113.53 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $92 to $125 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $73 to $112 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and boosted the price target from $95 to $115 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $104 to $145 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel reiterated an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $85 to $115 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%

