CAVA Group Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Analysts expect the Washington, District of Columbia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share, down from 17 cents per share in the year-ago period. CAVA Group projects to report quarterly revenue at $285.23 million, compared to $233.5 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 8, CAVA opened its first Pittsburgh restaurant, located at 3619 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

CAVA Group shares fell 3.2% to close at $82.30 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $112 to $96 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $90 to $91 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Keybanc analyst Christopher Carril initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $100 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $115 to $95 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $175 to $125 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying CAVA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock