August 5, 2025 1:31 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Freshpet After Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Freshpet Inc. FRPT reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Monday.

The company posted second-quarter 2025 earnings of 33 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 16 cents. Net sales rose 12.5% year-over-year to $264.7 million but missed the analyst estimate of $268.9 million. Sales growth was driven by a 10.8% increase in volume and a 1.7% improvement in price and mix.

"Against a more challenging consumer sentiment backdrop, we continue to significantly outperform the dog food category – delivering both category leading sales growth and strong improvements in operations," commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet's CEO.

Freshpet updated its 2025 outlook, now expecting net sales growth of 13% to 16%, down from 15% to 18%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance remains unchanged at $190 million to $210 million. Capital expenditures are now forecast at approximately $175 million, reduced from the prior $225 million estimate.

Freshpet shares fell 2.2% to trade at $68.33 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Freshpet following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Benchmark analyst Todd Brooks maintained Freshpet with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $95.
  • Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $80 to $70.

Considering buying FRPT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
FRPT Logo
FRPTFreshpet Inc
$68.14-2.64%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.54
Growth
74.10
Quality
N/A
Value
13.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved