These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Freshpet After Q2 Earnings

Freshpet Inc. FRPT reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Monday.

The company posted second-quarter 2025 earnings of 33 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 16 cents. Net sales rose 12.5% year-over-year to $264.7 million but missed the analyst estimate of $268.9 million. Sales growth was driven by a 10.8% increase in volume and a 1.7% improvement in price and mix.

"Against a more challenging consumer sentiment backdrop, we continue to significantly outperform the dog food category – delivering both category leading sales growth and strong improvements in operations," commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet's CEO.

Freshpet updated its 2025 outlook, now expecting net sales growth of 13% to 16%, down from 15% to 18%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance remains unchanged at $190 million to $210 million. Capital expenditures are now forecast at approximately $175 million, reduced from the prior $225 million estimate.

Freshpet shares fell 2.2% to trade at $68.33 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Freshpet following earnings announcement.

Benchmark analyst Todd Brooks maintained Freshpet with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $95.

Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $80 to $70.

