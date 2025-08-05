Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Yum! Brands Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Analysts expect the Louisville, Kentucky-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share, up from $1.35 per share in the year-ago period. Yum! Brands is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion, compared to $1.76 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 17, Yum! Brands named Chris Turner as Chief Executive Officer effective Oct. 1.

Yum! Brands shares rose 1.1% to close at $147.00 on Monday.

Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $165 to $167 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $151 to $153 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and cut the price target from $170 to $162 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $163 to $167 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $150 to $155 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

