These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Sprouts Farmers Market Following Q2 Results

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.23 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.22 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

Sprouts Farmers Market raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $4.94-$5.10 to $5.20-$5.32 and also increased its FY2025 sales guidance from $8.64 billion-$8.80 billion to $8.84 billion-$8.95 billion.

“We are pleased with our excellent results for the second quarter,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our dedicated team members have consistently focused on understanding and meeting the needs of our target customers. Our investments in operations, self-distribution, customer personalization, and team member development all set the stage for exciting future growth.”

Sprouts Farmers Market shares fell 3.7% to trade at $152.26 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sprouts Farmers Market following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained Sprouts Farmers Market with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $182 to $180.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $173 to $176.

