These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On Dyne Therapeutics Following Q2 Loss

Dyne Therapeutics Inc DYN reported a loss for the second quarter on Monday.

The company posted a quarterly loss of 97 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate.

“This quarter we made significant progress on our clinical and regulatory plans for our DM1 and DMD investigational therapies, as we advance both programs toward potential U.S. Accelerated Approval submissions in 2026 and possible commercial launches in 2027,” said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “We also strengthened our balance sheet, extending our cash runway into the third quarter of 2027 and believe we are well funded to achieve multiple value-creating milestones including two data readouts in DM1 and DMD, two potential U.S. Accelerated Approval submissions in those indications, and the potential launch of DYNE-251 in DMD in the U.S.”

Dyne Therapeutics shares fell 2.5% to trade at $9.08 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dyne Therapeutics following earnings announcement.

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae maintained Dyne Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $50 to $38.

Raymond James analyst Martin Auster reiterated the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $37 to $31.

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained Dyne Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $25 to $23.

