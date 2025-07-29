July 29, 2025 9:34 AM 3 min read

Uber To Rally Around 29%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Stephens & Co. raised AutoNation, Inc. AN price target from $190 to $200. Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick maintained an Equal-Weight rating. AutoNation shares closed at $196.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel increased the price target for Maplebear Inc. CART from $54 to $55. Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating. Maplebear shares closed at $47.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel raised Etsy, Inc. ETSY price target from $45 to $66. Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating. Etsy shares closed at $62.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised the price target for Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP from $300 to $305. UBS analyst Dan Leonard downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Medpace shares closed at $453.05 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities increased the price target for DoorDash, Inc. DASH from $230 to $272. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating. DoorDash shares closed at $246.44 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut lululemon athletica inc. LULU price target from $270 to $200. Piper Sandler analyst Anna Andreeva maintained a Neutral rating. lululemon shares settled at $216.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital increased Hexcel Corporation HXL price target from $52 to $67. BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Market Perform rating. Hexcel shares closed at $61.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho cut Olin Corporation OLN price target from $24 to $23. Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating. Olin shares closed at $20.83 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham raised the price target for Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR from $22 to $28. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating. Amkor Technology shares settled at $21.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel increased Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $110 to $117. Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating. Uber shares closed at $90.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

