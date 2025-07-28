Whirlpool Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Whirlpool Corporation WHR will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, July 28.

Analysts expect the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share, down from $2.39 per share in the year-ago period. Whirlpool projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.88 billion, compared to $3.99 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 16, Whirlpool's board of directors appointed Judith K. Buckner, president of Reynolds Cooking & Baking, to the board.

Whirlpool shares gained 1.1% to close at $99.74 on Friday.

B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $68 to $94 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $109 to $89 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $76 to $74 on Oct. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $140 on Feb. 22, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

