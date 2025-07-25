Edwards Lifesciences Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Stronger-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Edwards Lifesciences posted adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, beating market estimates of 62 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $1.532 billion versus expectations of $1.488 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences affirmed FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50 and raised FY2025 sales guidance from $5.70 billion-$6.10 billion to $5.90 billion-$6.10 billion.

“We are pleased to report strong second quarter results that delivered double-digit sales growth. Based on our better-than-expected first half performance and the many catalysts across our portfolio, we are confident in our full-year outlook and are raising our sales and EPS guidance,” said Bernard Zovighian, CEO. “Edwards is increasingly distinguished by our balanced portfolio of leading therapies across aortic, mitral and tricuspid which will position us for leadership for many years to come as we help even more patients around the world.”

Edwards Lifesciences shares gained 5.1% to trade at $79.51 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Edwards Lifesciences following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst David Rescott maintained Edwards Lifesciences with a Neutral and raised the price target from $78 to $79.

Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $85 to $94.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar maintained Edwards Lifesciences with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $77 to $80.

