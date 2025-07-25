July 25, 2025 9:39 AM 1 min read

Dow Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Weak Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Dow Inc. DOW reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut dividend by 50% on Thursday.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 42 cents per share, wider than Wall Street's projected 12-cent loss, according to consensus estimates. Revenue fell 7% year over year to $10.104 billion, missing the $10.252 billion estimate.

Dow posted a GAAP net loss of $801 million for the quarter, while operating EBIT swung to a loss of $21 million from $819 million in the same period a year ago.

"This quarter, Team Dow advanced several aggressive actions in response to the lower-for-longer earnings environment that our industry is facing, amplified by recent trade and tariff uncertainties," commented Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO.

Dow expects third-quarter 2025 net sales of approximately $10.2 billion versus the consensus of $10.599 billion.

Dow shares gained 1.4% to trade at $25.40 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dow following earnings announcement.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Eric Boyes downgraded Dow from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $56 to $32.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $27.

