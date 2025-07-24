July 24, 2025 1:30 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Northern Trust Following Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.998 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.955 billion.

Northern Trust shares gained 3.7% to trade at $128.77 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Northern Trust following earnings announcement.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad reiterated Northern Trust with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $118.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $111 to $120.
  • Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained Northern Trust with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $128 to $136.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Erik Suppiger upgraded Northern Trust from Underperform to Peer Perform.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Considering buying NTRS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
NTRS Logo
NTRSNorthern Trust Corp
$128.863.73%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.59
Growth
85.65
Quality
59.30
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved