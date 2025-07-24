These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Northern Trust Following Q2 Earnings

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.998 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.955 billion.

Northern Trust shares gained 3.7% to trade at $128.77 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Northern Trust following earnings announcement.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad reiterated Northern Trust with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $118.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $111 to $120.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained Northern Trust with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $128 to $136.

Wolfe Research analyst Erik Suppiger upgraded Northern Trust from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Photo via Shutterstock