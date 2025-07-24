Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Blackstone Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Blackstone Inc. BX will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, July 24.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share, up from 96 cents per share in the year-ago period. Blackstone is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.81 billion, compared to $2.52 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Blackstone recently acquired a majority stake in Network Ops firm NetBrain.

Blackstone shares gained 1.5% to close at $171.96 on Wednesday.

JMP Securities analyst Brian McKenna maintained a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $165 to $180 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $153 to $167 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $137 to $160 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $136 to $168 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $152 to $165 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

