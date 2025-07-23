Tesla Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Tesla, Inc. TSLA will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 23.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share, down from 52 cents per share in the year-ago period. Tesla projects to report quarterly revenue at $22.13 billion, compared to $25.5 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and missed estimates in six of the last seven quarters overall.

Tesla shares gained 1.1% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $315 to $285 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $390 to $375 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

William Blair analyst Jed Dorsheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $303 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

