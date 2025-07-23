GE Vernova Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. GEV will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 23.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share, up from $1.02 per share in the year-ago period. GE Vernova is projected to report quarterly revenue of $8.8 billion, compared to $8.2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

GE Vernova recently announced plans to invest up to $100m in Pennsylvania over the next two years, adding about 700 new jobs across multiple factories in the state.

GE Vernova shares fell 3% to close at $548.99 on Tuesday.

B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $550 to $620 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $620 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $550 to $580 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Amit Mehrotra initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $614 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $422 to $511 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

