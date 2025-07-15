Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Kinder Morgan Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 27 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. Kinder Morgan projects to report quarterly revenue of $3.75 billion, compared to $3.57 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 16, Kinder Morgan reported first-quarter revenue of $4.24 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The energy infrastructure company reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 35 cents per share.

Kinder Morgan shares gained 1.7% to close at $28.32 on Monday.

Barclays analyst Theres Chen maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $31 to $32 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $27 to $28 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $25 to $28 on Jan. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $30 to $33 on Jan. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying KMI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

