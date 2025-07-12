These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Delta Air Lines After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and reinstated its full-year 2025 guidance on Thursday.

Operating revenue for the quarter was $16.65 billion, flat from a year ago but above the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Adjusted operating revenue rose 1% year over year to $15.51 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.10, down 11% from the year-ago period but topping expectations of $2.05. The airline’s adjusted average fuel price fell to $2.26 per gallon, compared with $2.64 last year.

"As we look to the second half of our centennial year, we remain focused on executing our strategic priorities and managing the levers within our control to deliver strong earnings and cash flow. Reflecting our confidence in the business, we are restoring financial guidance with an expectation for earnings per share of $5.25 to $6.25 and free cash flow of $3 to $4 billion, consistent with our long-term free cash flow targets," commented Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

Delta Air Lines shares fell 0.2% to close at $56.65 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Delta Air Lines following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained Delta Air Lines with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $88 to $90.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $58 to $65.

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien maintained Delta Air with a Buy and raised the price target from $60 to $67.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $63 to $72.

