July 12, 2025

Levi Strauss Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"We delivered another strong quarter, reflecting broad-based strength across the board — clear evidence that our strategic agenda is gaining traction," said Michelle Gass, president and CEO of Levi Strauss. "We're entering the second half of 2025 from a position of strength as our ambition to transform into a denim lifestyle brand and best-in-class DTC retailer becomes our reality."

Levi Strauss raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to a range of 1% to 2%. The company previously expected 1% to 2% declines in revenue for 2025. Levi also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share to a new range of $1.25 to $1.30 per share, versus estimates of $1.23 per share.

Levi Strauss shares gained 11.3% to close at $21.95 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Levi Strauss following earnings announcement.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Levi Strauss with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24.
  • B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $24.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained Levi Strauss with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $19.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $25.
  • Stifel analyst Jim Duffy maintained Levi Strauss with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $24.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Levi Strauss with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $18 to $23.
  • Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained Levi Strauss with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $19 to $22.

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
