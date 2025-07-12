Levi Strauss Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"We delivered another strong quarter, reflecting broad-based strength across the board — clear evidence that our strategic agenda is gaining traction," said Michelle Gass, president and CEO of Levi Strauss. "We're entering the second half of 2025 from a position of strength as our ambition to transform into a denim lifestyle brand and best-in-class DTC retailer becomes our reality."

Levi Strauss raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to a range of 1% to 2%. The company previously expected 1% to 2% declines in revenue for 2025. Levi also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share to a new range of $1.25 to $1.30 per share, versus estimates of $1.23 per share.

Levi Strauss shares gained 11.3% to close at $21.95 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Levi Strauss following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Levi Strauss with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24.

B of A Securities analyst Christopher Nardone maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $24.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained Levi Strauss with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $19.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $25.

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy maintained Levi Strauss with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $24.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Levi Strauss with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $18 to $23.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained Levi Strauss with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $19 to $22.

Photo via Shutterstock