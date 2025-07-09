Bank of America Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Bank of America Corporation BAC will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 16.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at 87 cents per share, up from 83 cents per share in the year-ago period. Bank of America projects to report quarterly revenue at $26.77 billion, compared to $25.38 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, the company plans to increase its quarterly dividend by 8% to 28 cents per share.

Bank of America shares fell 3.1% to close at $47.15 on Tuesday.

HSBC analyst Saul Martinez downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $47 to $51 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $45 to $53 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst David George downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $52 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $50 to $54 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $46 to $52 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

