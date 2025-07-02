Byrna Technologies Gears Up For Q2 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, July 10.

Analysts expect the Andover, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share. Byrna Technologies projects to report quarterly revenue at $28.47 million, compared to $20.27 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 5, Byrna Technologies announced preliminary fiscal second quarter record revenues of $28.5 million.

Byrna Technologies shares fell 1.8% to close at $30.33 on Tuesday.

B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $38 to $39 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Roth MKM analyst Matt Koranda reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $33 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

