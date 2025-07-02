AZZ Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

AZZ Inc. AZZ will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 9.

Analysts expect the Fort Worth, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share, up from $1.46 per share in the year-ago period. AZZ projects to report quarterly revenue of $435.91 million, compared to $413.21 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, AZZ announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the assets of Canton Galvanizing, LLC.

AZZ shares gained 2.4% to close at $96.74 on Tuesday.

Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $101 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Roth MKM analyst Gerry Sweeney initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $108 on Feb. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $99 to $111 on Feb. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $105 to $110 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiated coverage on the stock with a Peer Perform rating on July 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Photo via Shutterstock