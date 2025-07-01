Penguin Solutions Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 8.

Analysts expect the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share, down from 37 cents per share in the year-ago period. Penguin Solutions projects to report quarterly revenue at $330.82 million, compared to $300.58 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 2, Penguin Solutions reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Penguin Solutions shares rose 1.8% to close at $20.17 on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $20 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $22 to $23 on Jan. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Stifel analyst Brian Chin maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $32 to $27 on Oct. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

