Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Saratoga Investment Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 8.

Analysts expect the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share, down from $1.05 per share in the year-ago period. Saratoga Investment projects to report quarterly revenue of $32.79 million, compared to $38.68 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 7, Saratoga Investment posted weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.

Saratoga Investment shares gained 0.5% to close at $24.80 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $25.25 to $24.25 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Bryce Rowe reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $25 on Oct. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Photo via Shutterstock