Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Franklin Covey Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Franklin Covey Co. FC will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 2.

Analysts expect the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share, down from 46 cents per share in the year-ago period. Franklin Covey projects to report quarterly revenue of $67.49 million, compared to $73.37 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 10, FranklinCovey named Dariusz Paczuski as Chief Marketing Officer.

Franklin Covey shares gained 0.3% to close at $23.38 on Friday.

Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $35 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Roth MKM analyst Jeff Martin reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $50 on June 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

