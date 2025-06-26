These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Micron Technology Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Micron Technology Inc. MU reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday.
Micron reported third-quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.60 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
"Micron delivered record revenue in fiscal third quarter, driven by all-time-high DRAM revenue, including nearly 50% sequential growth in HBM revenue. Data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record, and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth," said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.
The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, versus estimates of $9.88 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, plus or minus 15 cents, versus estimates of $2.01 per share.
Micron shares fell 0.5% to close at $127.25 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Micron following earnings announcement.
- Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained Micron Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $172 to $200.
- Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained Micron Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $150.
- JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $135 to $165.
- B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained Micron Technology with a Neutral and increased the price target from $84 to $140.
Considering buying MU stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.