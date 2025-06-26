These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Micron Technology Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Micron Technology Inc. MU reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday.

Micron reported third-quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.60 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"Micron delivered record revenue in fiscal third quarter, driven by all-time-high DRAM revenue, including nearly 50% sequential growth in HBM revenue. Data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record, and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth," said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, versus estimates of $9.88 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, plus or minus 15 cents, versus estimates of $2.01 per share.

Micron shares fell 0.5% to close at $127.25 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Micron following earnings announcement.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained Micron Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $172 to $200.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained Micron Technology with a Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $150.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $135 to $165.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained Micron Technology with a Neutral and increased the price target from $84 to $140.

Photo via Shutterstock