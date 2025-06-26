Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Walgreens Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, June 26.

Analysts expect the Deerfield, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share, down from 63 cents per share in the year-ago period. Walgreens projects to report quarterly revenue of $36.72 billion, compared to $36.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walgreens on April 21 said it will pay $300 million to resolve federal allegations that the company filled millions of invalid prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances.

Walgreens shares fell 0.4% to close at $11.31 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on Feb. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9 to $10 on Oct. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7 on Oct. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying WBA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock