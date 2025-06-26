June 26, 2025 2:07 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Walgreens Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, June 26.

Analysts expect the Deerfield, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share, down from 63 cents per share in the year-ago period. Walgreens projects to report quarterly revenue of $36.72 billion, compared to $36.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walgreens on April 21 said it will pay $300 million to resolve federal allegations that the company filled millions of invalid prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances.

Walgreens shares fell 0.4% to close at $11.31 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on Feb. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9 to $10 on Oct. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7 on Oct. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying WBA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
WBA Logo
WBAWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc
$11.32-0.26%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.87
Growth
10.23
Quality
Not Available
Value
38.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved