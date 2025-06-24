Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AeroVironment Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 24.

Analysts expect the Arlington, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $242.69 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, AeroVironment and UAS Denmark announced a strategic partnership to advance allied UAS capabilities in Europe.

AeroVironment shares gained 0.8% to close at $191.23 on Monday.

Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $146 to $210 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert reinstated an Outperform rating with a price target of $190 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

BTIG analyst Andre Madrid reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $245 on Sept. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Sept. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Alembic Global analyst Peter Skibitski upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $216 on Aug. 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

