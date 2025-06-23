Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp TD Synnex Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 24.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share, up from $2.73 per share in the year-ago period. TD SYNNEX projects to report quarterly revenue of $14.32 billion, compared to $13.95 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 2, TD SYNNEX appointed Kenneth Lamneck as Chair of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

TD SYNNEX shares fell 0.2% to close at $124.39 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $145 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $156 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

JP Morgan analyst Joseph Cardoso maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $125 to $120 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $165 to $145 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $148 to $125 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

