Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp SailPoint Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

SailPoint, Inc. SAIL will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 11.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report a quarterly loss at 1 cent per share. SailPoint projects quarterly revenue of $225.16 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 26, SailPoint reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $240.12 million, compared to analyst consensus estimates of $235.26 million.

SailPoint shares gained 2.5% to close at $19.65 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $27 to $23 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $24 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $26 to $25 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $16 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $27 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying SAIL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock