Brown-Forman Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Weak Q4 Results

Brown-Forman Corp BF BF reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Thursday.

The spirits maker posted quarterly net sales of $894 million, down 7% from a year ago and 3% lower on an organic basis. The figure missed analyst expectations of $967.39 million. Diluted earnings per share fell 45% to 31 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 34 cents.

Brown-Forman expects a tough operating landscape in fiscal 2026 amid macroeconomic uncertainty, potential new tariffs, and softer non-branded barrel sales. The company projects low-single-digit declines in both organic net sales and operating income, with a tax rate between 21% and 23%. Capital spending is forecast between $125 million and $135 million.

BF.B shares gained 3.1% to trade at $28.08 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Brown-Forman following earnings announcement.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained Brown-Forman with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $28.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $38 to $30.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained Brown-Forman with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $44 to $30.

Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Serotta maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $32 to $29.

Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained Brown-Forman with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $35 to $28.

Considering buying BF.B stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock