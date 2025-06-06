June 6, 2025 11:11 AM 2 min read

Braze Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Braze, Inc. BRZE reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $162.06 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $158.66 million.

Braze lowered its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from 31 cents to 35 cents, but raised its FY2026 sales outlook from $686.00 million-$691.00 million to $702.00 million-$706.00 million.

“We are off to a good start in fiscal year 2026, delivering strong revenue growth, profitability, and free cash flow in an ever-changing environment,” said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. “I’m also excited to announce that Ed McDonnell will be joining Braze in July to lead all aspects of our global revenue operations. McDonnell has a strong track record of delivering results at high-growth public SaaS businesses, and we believe his extensive background in Software and Customer Engagement will further solidify Braze as the leading customer engagement platform and accelerate growth in the coming years.”

Braze shares dipped 12.6% to trade at $31.50 on Friday.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Braze following earnings announcement.

  • Stephens & Co. analyst Brett Huff maintained Braze with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $51 to $41.
  • UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis maintained Braze with a Buy rating and cut the price target from $51 to $48.
  • JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated Braze with a Market Outperform and maintained a $68 price target.

Considering buying BRZE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Loading...
Loading...
BRZE Logo
BRZEBraze Inc
$31.43-12.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
39.35
Growth
23.67
Quality
Not Available
Value
48.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved