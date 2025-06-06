These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Rubrik After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK posted better-than-expected first-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell.

Rubrik reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 32 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $278.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $260.35 million.

"Our outstanding first-quarter results not only surpassed all guided metrics but also underscore the power of our focused innovation and execution. We are winning the cyber resilience market, and I believe that our opportunity is bigger than ever," said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik's CEO.

Rubrik raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of losses of $1.02 to losses of 96 cents, versus the estimate of losses of $1.15. The company raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $1.18 billion and $1.19 billion, versus the $1.16 billion estimate.

Rubrik shares gained 2.6% to trade at $100.93 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Rubrik following earnings announcement.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Rubrik with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $82 to $110.

Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $98 to $113.

Considering buying RBRK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock