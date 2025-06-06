June 6, 2025 9:36 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Rubrik After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK posted better-than-expected first-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell.

Rubrik reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 32 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $278.48 million, which beat the Street estimate of $260.35 million.

"Our outstanding first-quarter results not only surpassed all guided metrics but also underscore the power of our focused innovation and execution. We are winning the cyber resilience market, and I believe that our opportunity is bigger than ever," said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik's CEO.

Rubrik raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of losses of $1.02 to losses of 96 cents, versus the estimate of losses of $1.15. The company raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $1.18 billion and $1.19 billion, versus the $1.16 billion estimate.

Rubrik shares gained 2.6% to trade at $100.93 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Rubrik following earnings announcement.

  • Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Rubrik with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $82 to $110.
  • Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $98 to $113.

Considering buying RBRK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
RBRK Logo
RBRKRubrik Inc
$102.814.30%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.26
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
12.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved