These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Dollar Tree After Upbeat Earnings

Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Net sales increased 11.3% to $4.6 billion, beating the consensus of $4.53 billion and the management guidance of $4.5 billion—$4.6 billion.

Same-store net sales increased 5.4%, driven by a 2.5% increase in traffic and a 2.8% increase in average ticket, beating the management guidance growth of 3% – 5%.

Dollar Tree reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the analyst estimate of $1.21, better than management expectation of $1.10 – $1.25.

Dollar Tree reaffirms fiscal year 2025 sales guidance of $18.5 billion—$19.11 billion versus a consensus of $18.95 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 3% to 5%.

The company said its outlook assumes the current tariff level remains in effect for the balance of the fiscal year and that it will be able to mitigate most of the incremental margin pressure from higher tariffs and other input costs.

DLTR shares gained 9% to trade at $96.54 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on DLTR following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Dollar Tree with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $95 to $100.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded Dollar Tree from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $72 to $111.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained Dollar Tree with an In-Line and raised the price target from $86 to $92.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $109.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained Dollar Tree with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $80 to $85.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained Dollar Tree with a Neutral and raised the price target from $72 to $93.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and bboosted the price target from $80 to $96.

