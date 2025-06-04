Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp MongoDB Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

MongoDB, Inc. MDB will release its first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 4.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share, up from 51 cents per share in the year-ago period. MongoDB projects quarterly revenue of $527.48 million, compared to $450.56 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 5, MongoDB reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents.

MongoDB shares gained 0.4% to close at $193.75 on Tuesday.

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $350 to $190 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $280 to $252 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $240 to $160 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $280 to $200 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $340 to $275 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

