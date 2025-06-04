Verint Systems Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Verint Systems Inc. VRNT will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 4.

Analysts expect the Melville, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share, down from 59 cents per share in the year-ago period. Verint Systems projects to report quarterly revenue at $194.22 million, compared to $221.28 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 28, Verint announced it signed a $13 million multi-year deal agreement with one of the top U.S. insurance companies.

Verint Systems shares rose 3.4% to close at $17.81 on Tuesday.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $38 to $30 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Peter Levine maintained an In-Line rating and slashed the price target from $34 to $23 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $40 to $36 on Sept. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

