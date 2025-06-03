These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Credo Technology Group Following Upbeat Q4 Results

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday.

Credo Technology Group reported fourth-quarter revenue of $170.03 million, beating analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The connectivity solutions company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"The Company's results were fueled by surging demand for our innovative, reliable and energy-efficient high-performance connectivity solutions. We continue to see growing demand for our solutions across hyperscaler customers to power advanced AI services, a trend we believe will persist for the foreseeable future," said Bill Brennan, president and CEO of Credo Technology Group.

Credo Technology Group said it expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million versus estimates of $167.83 million. The company anticipates an adjusted gross margin between 64% and 66% in the first quarter.

Credo Technology shares jumped 20.6% to trade at $75.58 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Credo Technology following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $80 to $85.

Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley maintained Credo Technology with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $70 to $85.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained the stock with a Positive and raised the price target from $60 to $90.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained Credo Technology Group with a Buy and raised the price target from $69 to $80.

